Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Wine & a Bite Art Walk introduces a new version – Papaa & Brew

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/15/2019 at 3pm



FALLBROOK – Mark the calendar for a new event that is part of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce’s Wine & A Bite Art Walk series Friday, April 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Guests will taste, stroll and nibble their way throughout the downtown area. They can stop in and out of businesses to taste food and sample beer while seeing artists in action as well as viewing featured art exhibits. Admission also includes a special souvenir tasting glass.

The food will focus on the potato and the natural pairing of it with craft beers from various breweries. The featured venues are the Doreen Mellen Ceramics Studio, Fallbrook Art Center, The Gallery, Mimi’s Spoiled Avocado Boutique, Murphy & Murphy Southern California Real Estate, Pink Pineapple Boutique and The Shop Around the Corner. Contributing food vendors include Aquaterra Restaurant at Pala Mesa Resort, Harry’s Sports Bar & Grill, Major Market, Small Town Kitchen and more.

Breweries include Alpine Beer Company, Green Flash Brewing Company, Prohibition Brewing Company and Stone Brewing and more. We are also pleased to announce some of the participating artists for this event: BJ Lane, Doreen Mellen, Music by Allen Sargent, Amanda Oswald, Bethany Britz and the 10th annual World of Watercolor & Beyond Exhibition.

Hosted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, the ticket price is $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door and an active military price of $15. Designated drivers are also $15. Order tickets online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org or call (760) 728-5845. No refunds, the event will be held rain or shine.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/15/2019 21:01