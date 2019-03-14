Circus Vargas is back in Temecula with 'The Greatest of Ease'

TEMECULA – Circus Vargas’ 50th anniversary extravaganza is an homage to the golden era of circus in America, making their Temecula debut March 21 and running through April 1, as “The Greatest of Ease” brings acrobats, daredevils and flying trapeze.

All are welcome aboard the circus steam engine that rides the railways back in time, reliving the nostalgia of yesteryear. Audiences will marvel at the sights and sounds from the big top, just as audiences did decades ago to the hypnotic call of the calliope, the sawdust, the sequins and the spangles.

Run away with the circus for two ho...