Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Chorale to host WWII USO Canteen Dinner Show

 
Last updated 3/14/2019 at 7:19pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale announced their annual fundraiser is a World War II USO Canteen Dinner Show at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at SonRise Christian Fellowship Church, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

Attendees can wear their old military uniforms or other nostalgic fashions from the 40s as this show is a good chance to show them off.

Guests will enjoy dinner and hear some wonderful tunes from the 1940s, including “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Swinging on a Star,” “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree,” “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and more. Audience participation is encouraged.

Ticket sales are limited. Tickets, $50, are available at wwwfallbrookchorale.org, from chorale members or by calling Carol at (760) 728-9494 for more information.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chorale.

 
