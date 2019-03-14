Kostelas to perform concert at the library

Composer, flutist and author Maria Kostelas will perform an interactive literary concert, "The Gift of the Singing Stick: Through Healing Your Worst Tragedy You Can Discover Your Greatest Gift," Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library.

FALLBROOK – A special event designed to help people build personal resilience will held at the Fallbrook Library Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. when composer, flutist and author Maria Kostelas will perform an interactive literary concert, "The Gift of the Singing Stick: Through Healing Your Worst Tragedy You Can Discover Your Greatest Gift."

Kostelas founded Flutes of the World Music to express her love of world cultures through the voices of her 100-piece international collection. She has released her inspirational book, "The Gift of the Singing Stick" and seven solo compact discs of original music. Additionally, Kostelas has composed several commissioned works, including a CD for the World Presidents Organization Mind/Body Health Conference and a meditation CD, "Aligning Chakras" with Shirley MacLaine.

Developing her signature style, a blend of classical and world influences, Kostelas' music was heralded by renowned authors and celebrities, including Shirley MacLaine and Dr. Judith Orloff for its ability to unite body, mind and spirit. Publications across the nation from the L.A. Times to Vision Magazine recommend her music.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Fallbrook Library.