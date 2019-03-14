Parkinson Support Group learns about choosing a home care agency

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson Support group will hold their monthly meeting, Friday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook. The meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month.

This month’s speakers, Jeani Groesbeck and Jon Izzo will speak on “Recognizing When You Need Help – What to look for in an agency.” Groesbeck and Izzo are co-owners of Care Choice Home Care; Izzo is also a physical therapist.

Parkinson’s disease progresses differently in every pers...