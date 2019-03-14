Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Summer camp applications are being accepted for 'California Experience'

 
Last updated 3/15/2019 at 11:37am

VISTA – This summer, Aug. 5-17, at Green Oak Ranch in Vista, boys and girls from the West Coast can spend a week at the "California Experience." Experience Camps provides free, one-week camps for children who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Along with swimming, arts, crafts and team sports, the children take part in bereavement activities including sharing circles where they are encouraged to talk about their grief.

The camp is currently accepting referrals and applications for boys and girls entering grades 4-12 in the 2019-2020 school year.

