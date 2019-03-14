Thinking about health

Association health insurance is back. Perhaps residents remember those policies that were offered as a member of a local business or social group or trade association. The policies were usually marketed as “affordable” – whatever that meant in those days. Sometimes, though, certain kinds of organizations that offered association insurance became insolvent or engaged in fraudulent activities and left policyholders with few options.

When the former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law came along, association policies had to conform to the new “Obamacare” rules. For one thing,...