Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BWC announces award winners

 
Last updated 3/15/2019 at 2:01pm

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman’s Club March meeting introduced the Volunteer of the Year award and announced the winners in the Palomar Art Festival.

This year’s Volunteer of the Year, Bev York has heart and so much more, giving over 240 volunteer hours in 2018.

York joined the Bonsall Woman’s Club in 2011 and began serving as third vice president of programs. In subsequent years, she served as first vice president and dean of chairmen and as the club’s parliamentarian. She accepted when the Palomar District, which is part of the California and General Federation of Women’s Clubs...



