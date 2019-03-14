Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Active Nutrition to hold grand opening

 
Last updated 3/14/2019 at 7:16pm

Fallbrook Active Nutrition is in its new location on Ash Street.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Active Nutrition recently moved to a new location at the historic Heritage Hall, 122 W. Ash St., in Fallbrook. The new space now provides several workouts including circuit boot camps, Zumba, yoga, stretch, hula dancing, tai chi and more.

Fallbrook Active Nutrition is having its grand opening March 27, from 4-6:30 p.m., with the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. They will have the hula group perform and tai chi, along with Zumba and yoga instructors for demonstrations.

Fallbrook Active Nutrition provides protein shakes, metabolism boosting teas – hot or cold, supplements, protein bars and healthy snacks. It also provides nutritional coaching to support people in reaching their goals.

All ages are welcome and piano lessons are also provided by appointment

For more information, call (619) 244-6126.

Submitted by Fallbrook Active Nutrition..

 
