Fire Chief's report for February

Chief Stephen Abbott

North County Fire Protection District

Like most people the North County Fire Protection District is truly thankful for the rainy weather, which may have a positive impact on both short-term drought and fire hazard challenges. That said, with the persistent rains the district has also experienced flood conditions that have created hazardous road conditions.

In fact, last month North County Fire and surrounding agencies responded to several water rescues for stranded motorists that had attempted to cross flooded roadways. These water rescues are resource intensive as it is necessary to assemble regional water rescue teams from these surrounding agencies.

Consequently, it can easily take an hour or more to reach a stranded vehicle, which may be too long to wait with rising floodwaters. In years past, March has delivered substantial flooding, so the threat of flooding has yet to pass. When drivers encounter flooded roadways, I strongly encourage you to turn around; don’t drown.