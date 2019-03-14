Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fire Chief's report for February

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/14/2019 at 7:12pm



Chief Stephen Abbott

North County Fire Protection District

Like most people the North County Fire Protection District is truly thankful for the rainy weather, which may have a positive impact on both short-term drought and fire hazard challenges. That said, with the persistent rains the district has also experienced flood conditions that have created hazardous road conditions.

In fact, last month North County Fire and surrounding agencies responded to several water rescues for stranded motorists that had attempted to cross flooded roadways. These water rescues are resource intensive as it is necessary to assemble regional water rescue teams from these surrounding agencies.

Consequently, it can easily take an hour or more to reach a stranded vehicle, which may be too long to wait with rising floodwaters. In years past, March has delivered substantial flooding, so the threat of flooding has yet to pass. When drivers encounter flooded roadways, I strongly encourage you to turn around; don’t drown.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018