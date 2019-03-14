CSU Board of Trustees appoints new president of Cal State San Marcos

SAN DIEGO - The California State University Board of Trustees announced the appointment on Wendnesday, March 20 of Ellen Neufeldt as president of the San Marcos campus.

Neufeldt will become the university's fourth president when she takes over in July. She is currently the vice president of student engagement and enrollment services at Old Dominion University in Virginia.

CSU officials had searched for and interviewed candidates for the Cal State San Marcos presidency since November.

"Dr. Neufeldt has been a visionary leader who has demonstrated a commitment to student success throughout her career,'' said CSU Trustee and search committee chair Jean Picker Firstenberg. "She brings a wealth of experience, and will serve as an inspirational leader on the campus and in the community.''

Current CSUSM President Karen Haynes announced last September that she plans to retire in June. Haynes, will leave office as the longest-tenured president in the university's history, helped increase the school's population from 7,000 in 2004 to the current 17,000 and added 15 new buildings and more than 100 academic programs.

Neufeldt has held her current role at Old Dominion since 2011, overseeing government relations and marketing and public relations in addition to student engagement and enrollment services. Prior to joining Old Dominion, she also served as the vice president of student affairs at Salisbury University and assistant vice chancellor for student development at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Neufeldt said she was looking forward to her new post.

"There has been remarkable growth both on the campus and in the local community and the opportunity for additional growth still remains,'' Neufeldt said. "This is an exciting time for the campus and the prospects are limitless.''