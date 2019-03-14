Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing man, dog in Vista

 
Last updated 3/19/2019 at 10:14am



VISTA - A 36-year-old man was behind bars on Tuesday, March 19 on suspicion of stabbing a man and a dog in Vista, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 11:10 p.m. Monday at a residence on Calle Jules south of East Bobier Drive, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. David Perkins said.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were not immediately clear, but the suspect and the victim were family members, Perkins said.

Paramedics took the victim to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

A dog was also stabbed during the incident and personnel with the San Diego Humane Society were called in to treat the animal, Perkins said.

The extent of the dog's injuries was not immediately available.

The 36-year-old man, whose name was not immediately available, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty, Perkins said.

 
