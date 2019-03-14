Resource Conservation District offers $1,000 scholarships to students

SAN DIEGO - The Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County announced on Tuesday, March 19 that it is offering seven $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors.

The organization is making the scholarships available to graduating high school students who plan to pursue higher education in resource conservation, environmental sciences or agriculture. This is the 30th year that the Resource Conservation District has offered scholarships to students planning to enter the resource conservation industry.

"These scholarships are ideal for students who have a real passion about resource conservation or agriculture,'' said Sheryl Landrum, the organization's executive director. "They are not strictly academic scholarships, but also take into account the applicant's original essay, relevant experience and letters of recommendation.''

To qualify, students must be in their fourth year of high school with a GPA of 2.5 or higher. Applicants must also have or expect to receive a college acceptance letter stating an intent to pursue a degree related to resource conservation.

Students can apply at rcdsandiego.org/education/scholarships by April 8 to be considered. Winning students will receive their scholarships at their respective schools' senior awards night.