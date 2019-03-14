Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club U18 team wins big in opener

The Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club teams pose for a photo with Brantford Collegiate Institute and Vocational School players prior to a fun, prom dress rugby match on Saturday, March 9 at Fallbrook High School. The game was a fundraiser for the club.

The Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club U18 team got the club season off to a rousing start with a 56-5 victory over Brantford Collegiate Institute and Vocational School (BCI) from Brantford, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, March 9 at Fallbrook High School.

BCI is currently on a tour of California and scheduled a game with the Warriors during the tour. In order to make the visit special, the Warriors added a bonus Prom Dress Rugby game that occurred after the match.

Jeff Pack photo Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club coach Craig Pinnell directs his teams from the sideline while wearing a prom dress during the Warriors' prom dress rugby game.

Senior Nathalie Celis led the Warriors with three tries in the match and Tiahna Padilla and Neveah Rivera each added two. Shelby Tippin added a try and two conversions and Analiese Dalton and Lauren (last name omitted) each scored one try.

"Standout players were Analiese Dalton for running hard and effectively breaking the first line of defense," said coach Craig Pinnell. "And Neveah (Rivera) again for running well and being strong in contact."

The Fallbrook U15 team took on the Rancho Bernardo Mustangs, led by former Fallbrook assistant Ken DeVore, and the Warriors came out on top with a 43-20 score.

Liberty Benitez scored once and made four conversions and A.J. Haughey and Dakota Flaherty scored twice to lead the Warriors.

"The standout players were Koko Beath and Reid Biland for carrying the ball and running well," Pinnell said. "And Cora Haughey for her defense and tackling."

