Energetic dog Bonnie needs new forever home

FALLBROOK – Hello, I would like to introduce myself. I am Bonnie, which is short for Bonneville, because I can run so fast. I have lots of energy and would love to run and play with another friendly dog. I love to play ball and return it.

I am up to date with shots and microchipped. My story is very sad. I was adopted out, and the lady of the house that loved me so much died. I was returned to the sanctuary, where I have been for over three years now.

I need an owner who understands me, as I have changed some from being inside too much. I need a house with a big yard because that would be so fantastic and I could run. My dog walker loves me to bits, and he hopes I will find a good home soon. I hope an adopter will walk with me a few times first before taking me home. In return, I will love my new owner and be best friends through thick and thin.

Visit Bonnie at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary on 230-232 Aviation in Fallbrook Monday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary is always in need of volunteers to help walk the dogs, clean the kennels and help clean the cat cages and areas. By walking the dogs, it gives the dogs a better social life and entertainment, and it is good for the walker’s health too.

Also foster homes are needed badly. The sanctuary is always full of dogs and cats. Please contact Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary for more information at (760) 685-3533.

Please remember to spay and neuter your pet and have it microchipped and registered.

Submitted by Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.