Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Energetic dog Bonnie needs new forever home

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/25/2019 at 1:10pm

FALLBROOK – Hello, I would like to introduce myself. I am Bonnie, which is short for Bonneville, because I can run so fast. I have lots of energy and would love to run and play with another friendly dog. I love to play ball and return it.

I am up to date with shots and microchipped. My story is very sad. I was adopted out, and the lady of the house that loved me so much died. I was returned to the sanctuary, where I have been for over three years now.

I need an owner who understands me, as I have changed some from being inside too much. I need a house with a big yard because that would be so fantastic and I could run. My dog walker loves me to bits, and he hopes I will find a good home soon. I hope an adopter will walk with me a few times first before taking me home. In return, I will love my new owner and be best friends through thick and thin.

Visit Bonnie at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary on 230-232 Aviation in Fallbrook Monday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary is always in need of volunteers to help walk the dogs, clean the kennels and help clean the cat cages and areas. By walking the dogs, it gives the dogs a better social life and entertainment, and it is good for the walker’s health too.

Also foster homes are needed badly. The sanctuary is always full of dogs and cats. Please contact Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary for more information at (760) 685-3533.

Please remember to spay and neuter your pet and have it microchipped and registered.

Submitted by Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/26/2019 18:58