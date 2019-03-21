Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation hosts Coffee with the Community

 
Last updated 3/25/2019 at 12:57pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation is holding a Coffee with the Community Wednesday, March 27, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Brooktown Kitchen & Coffee, 139 S. Main Ave., in Fallbrook.

Connect with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Those who come will have a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know deputies who patrol their neighborhoods. Get crime prevention tips and learn more about free safety programs.

For questions, call crime prevention specialist Jake Kruger at (760) 451-3124.

Submitted by Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation.


 
