Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Free talk on reuse and recycling at Fallbrook Library

 
Last updated 3/25/2019 at 1:01pm



FALLBROOK – Katrina Oprisko, owner of Earthwell Refill, will speak Tuesday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library. Always open to a robust discussion about the state of the environment, she will share her ideas about reducing waste through container reuse and using earth-friendly, natural plant-based products.

Oprisko is a lifelong recycler and lifestyle minimalist. She said that owning Earthwell Refill was the natural progression of her ideals to reduce waste and to think consciously about where she lives.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

The talk is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team, a local group of volunteers promoting discussion and action to ameliorate climate change.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

 
