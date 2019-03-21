Learn 'Care for the Caregiver' strategies at Fallbrook's Woman of Wellness

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Regional Health District presents Woman of Wellness, 6 p.m., Thursday, April 4, with featured speaker Sally Wolf, Ph.D., marriage and family therapist, in the community room at 1636 E. Mission Road. Wolf will share her professional “Care for the Caregiver” strategies to stay strong, find personal fulfillment and mitigate compassion fatigue.

A longtime resident of Fallbrook, she has served the community as Fallbrook Healthcare District appointee, as the Behavioral Health Branch head at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and as a private practice therapist for caregivers of special needs children, wounded, ill and injured veterans and aging, ill adults. She is a national speaker and caregiver educator. She will present her work and be available for any questions following the presentation.

Fallbrook Regional Health District invites the community to attend Woman of Wellness the first Thursday of the month. A social time begins at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. This free event offers light refreshments and door prizes. Donations of non-perishable food items are collected for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

For more information, contact Pamela Knox, special events coordinator, at (760) 731-9187 or pknox@fallbrookhealth.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.