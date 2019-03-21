NCA learns new health bird food recipes

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents Cathy Kelly who will demonstrate fun foods and healthy dishes to prepare for parrots, finches and canaries. The meeting is Saturday, April 6, at 6 p.m. in the Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., in Vista.

Kelly will have a special guest to help her out, and while Cathy chops and mixes, club member will make toys. For every three guests make, they can keep one for their own birds and give the club two for the opportunity table.

There is no charge for admission, and refreshments will be provided following the talk. Donations are accepted of food to share or cash.

Find more information at http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.