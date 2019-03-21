Supervisor Desmond recommends revitalization committees for Fallbrook, Valley Center and Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Supervisor Jim Desmond recommended starting revitalization committees in District 5, Fallbrook, Valley Center and Borrego Springs.

“By establishing these revitalization committees, the county can streamline coordination and communication to drive community efforts forward and achieve their goals,” Desmond said.

If approved, revitalization committees will be formed in Fallbrook, Valley Center and Borrego Springs. Supervisor Dianne Jacob said she has successfully brought county staff and services into unincorporated communities in her district, by fostering collaboration among community leaders and the county.

“We have seen this work in other areas in San Diego County and want to bring it to District 5. For unincorporated areas, the county is their only form of local government, so the revitalization program is an excellent format to support their community efforts in solving issues. It also supports community leadership and collaboration while connecting them to county resources,” Desmond said.

Each revitalization committee is comprised of sub-committees that meet regularly to determine and work on specific goals in areas that are most important to the community. Committee members then work closely with county staff to achieve goals based on available public resources.

Submitted by San Diego County.