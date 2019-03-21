Ambrosia performs at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater

Ambrosia will perform at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater Thursday, April 25, at 8 p.m

TEMECULA ─ Ambrosia will perform at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater Thursday, April 25, at 8 p.m. The band, known and loved by many fans since the 1970s, has been nominated five-times for a Grammy. The ensemble is exploring new musical territory and bringing their musical performances to the Temecula stage.

In 1970, four young musicians, Joseph Puerta, Christopher North, David Pack and Burleigh Drummond from the South Bay area of Los Angeles, came together to create a new moving and invigorating style of music.

Today, Ambrosia has three original members with the addition of guit...