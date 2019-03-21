Applications are now available online for the Temecula Art and Street Painting Festival

TEMECULA ─ The 2019 Temecula Art & Street Painting Festival will be held Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9. Art exhibitor and chalk artist applications are both available online now at www.TemeculaCA.gov/ArtFest.

“We encourage our residents and visitors to discover the art of living in Temecula while these unique artisans express themselves creatively and show how much they #LOVETemecula,” Mayor Mike Naggar said. “This family-friendly event is a great way to meet, greet and support the creative and talented artists gathering each June in beautiful Temecula.”

New this year, ar...