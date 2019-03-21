Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

'Inspired Excellence: The Story of Marie Curie and Lise Meitner' exhibit at the Temecula Valley Museum in honor of Women's History Month

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/25/2019 at 4:29pm



TEMECULA ─ The Temecula Valley Museum will host the exhibit “Inspired Excellence: The Story of Marie Curie and Lise Meitner” from March 22 to April 14, in honor of Women’s History Month. This exhibit reveals how these two women scientists endured incredible challenges during an era when females were not welcome in the field of scientific discovery, despite a lack of financial support, unsophisticated academic facilities and little recognition of their endeavors.

A special event, “History Meets Science,” will be held in conjunction with this exhibit Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/26/2019 03:08