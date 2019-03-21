'Inspired Excellence: The Story of Marie Curie and Lise Meitner' exhibit at the Temecula Valley Museum in honor of Women's History Month

TEMECULA ─ The Temecula Valley Museum will host the exhibit “Inspired Excellence: The Story of Marie Curie and Lise Meitner” from March 22 to April 14, in honor of Women’s History Month. This exhibit reveals how these two women scientists endured incredible challenges during an era when females were not welcome in the field of scientific discovery, despite a lack of financial support, unsophisticated academic facilities and little recognition of their endeavors.

A special event, “History Meets Science,” will be held in conjunction with this exhibit Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m....