By Tom Christensen
County of San Diego Communications Office 

County strengthens oversight of child welfare system

 
Last updated 3/25/2019 at 3:42pm

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved creating a new board to enhance the ability of the county to prevent and respond to child abuse and neglect Tuesday, March 12.

The action dissolved the Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council and replaced that body with a new Child and Family Strengthening Advisory Board that will have broad oversight of the county’s child welfare system.

The county’s child welfare services investigates reports of suspected child abuse and neglect and oversees foster care and adoption services.

The mission of the new advisory board will be to serve...



