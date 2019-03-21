Flu is not easing up on San Diego

While there was a slight dip in the number of influenza cases reported in the region last week, influenza activity is still moderate, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced.

A total of 564 lab-confirmed influenza cases were reported last week, which was 54 fewer than the week before.

Two new flu fatalities were reported last week, bringing this season’s total to 47. In comparison, 301 San Diegans had died at the same time last year.

The newly reported flu deaths were of a 96-year-old woman South County and a 56-year-old man from North County. Both had underlying medical conditions.

“We’re two weeks into March and influenza is still making people sick,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said. “The best protection against the flu virus is getting vaccinated.”

A total of 6,660 influenza cases have been reported this season, thousands less than the 18,758 that had been reported at the same time last year. The number of people at emergency departments with influenza-like symptoms remained also went down to 5 percent last week compared to 6 percent the previous week.

The county Health and Human Services Agency publishes the weekly Influenza Watch report, which tracks key flu indicators and summarizes influenza surveillance in the region.

To avoid getting sick, people should wash their hands thoroughly and often; use hand sanitizers; stay away from sick people; avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth and clean commonly touched surfaces. If someone is sick, they should stay home and avoid contact with others.