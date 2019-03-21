FUHSD governing board says 'yes' to Fallbrook IB program

Fallbrook Union High School board members react after the board voted 6-0 to authorize the process for the International Baccalaureate diploma and career-related programs at Fallbrook High School.

A packed crowd attended the Fallbrook Union High School board meeting Monday, March 11. There were a host of topics on the agenda that night, but many community members showed up to voice strong opinions for bringing the International Baccalaureate program to Fallbrook. After hearing from a number of parents, teachers and students, the board voted and agreed 6-0 to move forward with the process to implement the IB program.

According to a FUHSD press release sent out after the meeting, Fallbrook High School was approved as a candidate school for the IB Diploma Program in June 2018 and career...