Bark in the Park is March 23

Pictured in Paradise, left to right, are Krystal White with Scruffy and Barkly and Daria Kedroff with Kylo.

FALLBROOK – Bark in the Park is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 23, at Live Oak Park. The event will feature demonstrations, contests and vendors.

Pictured in Capitas, left to right, are Barkly, Donna Gene Koci and Susannah Levicki.

Registration for the community walk and contests begins at 9:30 a.m., the blessing of the dogs is at 10 a.m. followed by the community walk. A Frisbee dog demo will be at 10:30 a.m., with contests beginning at 10:45 a.m. The sheriff's department will do a dog demo at 11 a.m., followed by more contests.

Who has the cutest puppy? Best tail wag? Costume? We have 45 vendor booths of all sorts, including food trucks and a beer garden, so come by and shop and have some lunch. Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary will offer dogs for adoption; there will be raffle prizes, silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds are for Live Oak Dog Park's operation and maintenance costs.

Barkly, the mascot for Bark in the Park, thanks Gold Sponsors Capitis Real Estate and Paradise Pet Spa for their generous donations. Barkly also hopes that all families and dogs will visit Bark in the Park this coming Saturday at Live Oak Park.

To check contest times or sign up, visit http://www.liveoakdogpark.org. Support the local dog park and come and have a doggone good time.