By City News Service 

Blaze burns De Luz citrus grove

 
Last updated 3/25/2019 at 4:58pm



DE LUZ - A fire broke out in the afternoon on Monday, March 25 in a citrus grove in the hills of De Luz, blackening about two acres before it was partially contained.

The non-injury brush fire was reported about 3:15 p.m. in the area of El Prado and La Vella roads, in the unincorporated community of De Luz, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine crews and a Cal Fire water-dropping helicopter were sent to the location, encountering flames burning in the grove and threatening to spread into surrounding vegetation.

No homes or other structures were immediately threatened, according to reports from the scene.

A battalion chief said the flames had the potential to expand to 10 acres, but crews were strengthening containment lines by 3:45 p.m., and announced the fire contained at 4 p.m.

It was unclear how the blaze started.

 
