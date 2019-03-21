Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Escondido man killed in motorcycle crash in Bonsall

 
Last updated 3/26/2019 at 2:12pm

BONSALL - Authorities on Tuesday, March 26 identified a 28-year-old Escondido man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on a Bonsall road.

Michael Smith was riding a 2001 Kawasaki Ninja eastbound on West Lilac Road around 6:05 p.m. Monday, March 25 when he attempted to pass a vehicle near Birdsong Drive, east of Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He lost control of the motorcycle, which went up an embankment and overturned, throwing him onto the roadway, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said.

A crew from Cal Fire San Diego's Station 15 rushed over to help, Latulippe said, but Smith's injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officers are investigating the crash, but intoxication is not believed to have been a factor, Latulippe said.

 
