Fallbrook Blanket Project gives to Paradise fire victims

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project sent over 100 crocheted and knitted items to Oroville, Feb. 21, to be distributed to Paradise fire victims. Project member Mary Ann Ward and Craig Wright volunteered to drive their truck, loaded with twin-sized, lap and baby blankets, afghans, hats, scarves and new linens contributed by another member to the Oroville Hope Center. Ward said that the center staff was thankful for the gifts for the folks who have lost so much. No future trips are planned.

Participants of the Hooks and Needles group contributed to this project as well as Mary Ann Ward, Craig Wright, Carmen Willard, who is the president of the Fallbrook Blanket Project, Cathy Wick and Juanita Parades, who is the teacher at the Spanish-speaking group. Roger Boddaert connected the group with the Hope Center.

The free Hooks and Needles group of the Fallbrook Blanket Project meets every Monday at 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Library in the community room and the Spanish and English-speaking group meets every Friday 10 a.m. to noon. Folks can learn to knit and crochet, work on projects to be given to the Fallbrook Blanket Project or work on their own yarn projects. Yarn and needles are provided for project items, and donated yarn is always needed. Contributions also come from Murrieta, Escondido and La Jolla.

The Fallbrook Blanket Project is a nonprofit organization and donates to clients and fundraisers for the Foundation for Senior Care, Fallbrook Senior Center, Food Pantry, Pregnancy Center, Reins, Boys and Girls Club, Animal Shelter, Camp Pendleton Hospital, Marine Families Christmas event, Woman’s Resource, Solutions for Change, Serenity House, Operation Hope, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Center for Community Solutions as well as a few others.

Blankets have also been provided for individuals in need. For more information, contact Carmen Willard at (314) 803-0986.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Blanket Project.