Fallbrook Revitalization Committee to be established

The Fallbrook Revitalization Committee will soon become a reality.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0, March 12, to authorize the county’s chief administrative officer to establish and activate revitalization committees for Fallbrook, Valley Center and Borrego Springs. Although subsequent board of supervisors action will be necessary to implement any committee recommendations which require county discretion the creation of the committee itself was authorized by the March 12 action.

“I’m excited to start the program,” Supervisor Jim Desmond said.

In February 1996, the board of supervisors activated a community revitalization program for several unincorporated communities in San Diego County. The committees include regular meetings, coordination of community resources and direct connection to county staff and resources. After the committee establishes goals committee members work with county staff to achieve those goals based on available resources.

Community revitalization committees are currently active in Alpine, the East County backcountry, Lakeside, Ramona and Spring Valley. All of those are in the 2nd Supervisorial District.

“I want to bring the same program to District Five,” Desmond said.

Although Fallbrook has no county-established revitalization committee community leaders have taken steps to fulfill projects to improve the Friendly Village. Current desires include making Main Avenue more pedestrian friendly, providing services for the local homeless population and seeking funding for a Library Plaza community event space.

