Fallbrook Senior Center offers tours

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center is offering tours open to seniors in the Fallbrook area.

Those interested in taking a tour with the group should call the Fallbrook Senior Center at (760) 728-4498 for more information.

California Missions Celebration

Visit eight California Missions including the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles.

Stops include Solvang, Monterey, Carmel, San Francisco, Napa Valley and more. The price covers deluxe motor coach transportation, luggage handling, a professional tour director and two Napa wine tastings. Accommodations will be at the Best Western Carpenteria, Historic Santa Maria, Victoria Inn and Monterey or Best Western Plus Salinas. Meals offered are five breakfasts and three dinners for six days and five nights, June 4-9.

Yosemite

Travel by deluxe motor coach with a professional tour director to Chuckchansi Gold Resort Casino and Yosemite National Park and spend two nights at the Chuckchansi Gold Resort located close to Yosemite National Park.

A hotel and casino package includes four food coupons, $5 each, and one casino play slot card for $20. Spend one day in the National Park, and the two-hour Yosemite Valley Floor Tour by tram over three days and two nights, June 11-13.

Yellowstone, Grand Tetons and Mt. Rushmore

Fly into Denver and take a short drive to Laramie, Wyoming, to begin the historic tour. Take the Mt. Rushmore Tour, Custer State Park, Crazy Horse Memorial, Deadwood in South Dakota, Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park and much more.

The price includes round trip airfare, airport transfers, deluxe motor coach with a professional tour director and park entrance fees with eight breakfasts and two dinners over nine days and eight nights, July 27 – Aug. 4.

Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park

The trip begins with a flight to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, followed by dinner and a short tour of Vancouver. Sightseeing highlights: British Columbia Wildlife Park, Banff National Park, Lake Louise, Sulfur Mountain Gondola Ride and Glacier National Park to name but a few. Round trip airfare, airport transfers, deluxe motor coach, professional tour director and National Park entrance fees with six breakfasts and three dinners over seven days and six nights, Sept. 8-14.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Senior Center.