Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

FUHSD votes to adopt map 5A for zone election boundaries

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/25/2019 at 4:01pm

The graphic shows the breakup up of the district boundaries of Map 5A.

At the Monday, March 11, meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District, board map 5A was adopted as the new voting boundaries for the district.

The map was selected by the board from a pool of seven proposed conceptual maps in a process that began back Nov. 5, 2018, when the board initiated the process of transitioning to by-district elections as dictated by the California Voting Rights Act.

Before the vote, board members were currently elected in at-large elections, where each member is elected by voters throughout the district, but the California Voting Rights Act prohibits the us...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018