FUHSD votes to adopt map 5A for zone election boundaries

The graphic shows the breakup up of the district boundaries of Map 5A.

At the Monday, March 11, meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District, board map 5A was adopted as the new voting boundaries for the district.

The map was selected by the board from a pool of seven proposed conceptual maps in a process that began back Nov. 5, 2018, when the board initiated the process of transitioning to by-district elections as dictated by the California Voting Rights Act.

Before the vote, board members were currently elected in at-large elections, where each member is elected by voters throughout the district, but the California Voting Rights Act prohibits the us...