Monserate chapter of DAR hosts Shelter to Soldier

FALLBROOK – The Monserate chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, located in Fallbrook, recently hosted the Shelter to Soldier group at their meeting at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook.

The nonprofit group serves the community of veterans in the greater San Diego area who are suffering the effects of service, post-traumatic stress disorder or other injuries. The Shelter to Soldier is a nonprofit organization to support those who need for an assistance dog. Suitable dogs are secured from local animal shelters for extensive training by a professional before they are matched with a veteran. The veteran undergoes training, and dog and veteran are helped to work together.

The guests were Vic Martin and his dog Mia and Aaron Neely with his dog Liberty. Martin, the spokesman for the group gave an overview of the group and demonstrated with Mia how the dog works both on duty with harness and the difference when she is off duty. She was serious and focused on duty and a playful when off. Neely told the group of his situation and how much his dog Liberty had changed his life, making it possible to do and go where he was able. They conveyed just how much these dogs were important to the men and their families. Their touching stories were inspiring to hear.

Monserate Chapter, through the generosity of its members, made a monetary gift to their mission.

The National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution is a worldwide organization of women 18 years or over who have a lineal descendant who was a patriot of the American Revolution. Neither race, religion or ethnic background matters. There are DAR volunteers who will help and guide visitors’ steps into genealogy research. For more information, call the chapter Registrar at (951) 316-8781.

Submitted by The Monserate chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.