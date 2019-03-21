Waldron is named "Guardian of Small Business" by National Federation of Independent Business

SACRAMENTO – Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron of Escondido announced March 18 that she has received the National Federation of Independent Business “Guardian of Small Business” award for consistently supporting entrepreneurship and championing small businesses in the Legislature.

Waldron has operated a small retail and manufacturing apparel business in San Diego’s North County since 1994.

“As a small-business owner myself, I know how hard it is to be an entrepreneur in California,” Waldron said. “Fighting as a voice for small businesses who struggle with burdensome regulations, taxes and fees, yet still employ thousands of our residents and supply goods and services is a battle worth fighting. It’s an honor to stand with the hard-working men and women in the small business community that powers our state’s economy.

The “Guardian of Small Business Award” is the most prestigious honor that NFIB bestows on members of the Legislature in recognition of their efforts to support small business issues. Recipients earned a 100 percent voting record with NFIB, supporting small businesses on regulatory and legal reform.

Submitted by the office of Assembly Leader Marie Waldron.