Memorial sign for hometown hero Cory Iverson is unveiled

This week a solemn ceremony took place in Escondido unveiling the big green signs to designate a portion of Interstate 15 in Escondido, as “Cal Fire Firefighter Cory Iverson Memorial Highway.” It was an honor and privilege to carry Assembly Concurrent Resolution 205 and to create this designation recognizing, along with firefighters and other first responders from across California, a hometown hero who made the supreme sacrifice.

Cory Iverson, an Escondido native, was 32 years old when he died fighting on the front lines of Ventura County’s devastating Thomas Fire in 2017. An eight-year Cal Fire veteran, he had worked seven years with the Harmony Grove Fire Department before joining Cal Fire in 2009. He was brave, steadfast and committed to being the best firefighter he could be, always striving to learn and do more. He even became a frontline firefighter, dropping from helicopters onto the edge of the surging flames.

Also, he was a man of faith. He devoted his life to sharing the love of Jesus. He was a great friend to many, inspiring others to always strive for something greater. He led by example.

Cory Iverson leaves behind his amazing wife, a young daughter and another daughter born after his death. While we have lost a local hero, they have lost a huge part of themselves that won’t be replaced. During his career he received many awards, including recognition as “2010 Cal Fire Firefighter of the Year.” He exemplified professionalism, work ethic, dedication and of course, love of family.

So when you drive along I-15 from the 78 Interchange to Via Rancho Parkway, remember and pray for Cal Fire Firefighter Cory Iverson and his young family, and for all our first responders who are out there each and every day protecting all of us.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.