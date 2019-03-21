Athlete of the Week: Battle helping Warriors lacrosse to fight in 2019

Senior defender Caleb Battle has helped the Fallbrook High School Warriors boys' lacrosse team to a 4-0 start this season.

Senior Caleb Battle has a goal of someday becoming a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy.

The Fallbrook High School JROTC member has leadership qualities that he hopes will help the 2019 Warriors boys' lacrosse team to a successful season.

"Caleb is now a senior, and I feel he has matured as an amazing young man," Warriors coach Mike Zinniger said. "He is not only a great lacrosse player, but he is polite, respectful of all coaches and parents and a mentor to all the younger players. As a student, he gets good grades and is a leader in the JROTC program."

And Zinniger said that leadersh...