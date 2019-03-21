Fallbrook defeats Army-Navy and Escondido Charter in tri-meet

The first Fallbrook High School boys swim meet of 2019 was also the first high school meet for freshman Doug Pearce, who not only won all four of his races including relays but posted CIF meet automatic qualifying times in three of those Feb. 27 events.

Pearce won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly individual events and was part of Fallbrook’s winning 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay quartets.

“I think that Doug has been working really hard coming into the high school,” Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said. “He practices hard. He’s very motiv...