Jones has four automatic times in high school debut

Warrior girls defeat White Tigers to open season

Fallbrook High School freshman Jocelyn Jones obtained CIF meet automatic qualifying times in all four of her races at her first high school swim meet, Feb. 27, at Fallbrook High School.

Jones won the 50-yard freestyle with an automatic qualifying time of 25.62 seconds. Although she finished second in the 100-yard butterfly her time of 1:02.81 is an automatic standard. Jones anchored the 200-yard freestyle relay team which won the race in 1:47.81 to give Fallbrook automatic CIF meet status in that event and also anchored the winning 400-yard freestyle relay team which posted an automatic qu...