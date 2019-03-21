Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Warriors win first two matches of tennis season

 
Last updated 3/27/2019 at 1:34pm



Last year Rancho Buena Vista High School’s boys’ tennis team hosted Fallbrook High School and defeated the Warriors by a 12-6 score. This year Fallbrook’s season opener was at home, Feb. 26, against Rancho Buena Vista, and Fallbrook began the season with a 14-4 victory over the Longhorns.

“RBV is a D-I team,” Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway said.

Playoff divisions are based on rankings which use a weighted average based on win-loss record, strength of schedule, and playoff wins over the past three seasons. Fallbrook, whose season record last year was 6-8 including a 5-3 Valley Leag...



