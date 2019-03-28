Boys and Girls Club help clean up Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County spent their afternoon Tuesday, March 19, on Main Avenue working to beautify the streets of Fallbrook. With gloves, brooms and trash bags in hand, they picked up every piece of trash in sight.

Club members also used the time to deliver decorative tins with candies to businesses downtown, who have supported the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, as a thank you and to invite them to join the club for their Boys & Girls Club week. Boys & Girls Club week which kicks off April 8 and is an opportunity for the communi...