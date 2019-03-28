Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Charity dinner and golf tournament to benefit Fallbrook Food Pantry

 
Last updated 3/29/2019 at 5:21pm



FALLBROOK – Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty’s fifth annual charity event benefiting the Fallbrook Food Pantry is coming Friday, May 17, at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook.

Murphy & Murphy is joining forces with the community to support the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Golf check-in starts at noon, cocktail hour with live music from Old School is at 5 p.m. and the dinner and live auction begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Fallbrook Food Pantry distributes nearly 1,200,000 pounds of food last year, feeding approximately 500 families or 1,640 hungry children and struggling adults each week.

For ticket and sponsorship information, visit charity dinner at http://www.murphy-realty.com or call Chris Murphy directly at (760) 310-9292.

Submitted by Fallbrook Food Pantry.

 
