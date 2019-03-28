Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

County approves easement vacation for unbuilt Via Encinos-Palomar Drive

 
Last updated 3/29/2019 at 7:48pm



A parcel map for a Fallbrook subdivision was recorded in May 1987 that included a proposed road north of where La Canada Road and Linda Vista Drive merge. The road was to have been called Via Encinos-Palomar Drive and was also known as Select Collector 130 because of its planned status as a collector road on what San Diego County called its Circulation Element. An Offer of Dedication was made, and although the county never accepted that dedication, the easement remained.

The easement was vacated following a 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Feb. 27. The easement removal takes...



