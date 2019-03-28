Curtis is honored by University of Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The University of Wyoming lists 55 students from California on the 2018 fall semester academic dean’s and dean’s freshman honor rolls, including Chet Curtis of Fallbrook.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better GPA, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better GPA.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

The University of Wyoming provides undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,450 students from all 50 states and 89 countries. Es...