DAR members help children celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday

DAR member Cindy Greer introduces a Dr. Seuss book to the students at Christ the King Preschool. Her granddaughter, Gwyndolynn Pinnell, looks on.

FALLBROOK – In the first week of March, Daughters of the American Revolution, Luiseno Chapter members Anna Anderson, Cindy Greer and Bonnie Hayosh along with Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington assisted different venues to celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday.

Cindy Greer of Fallbrook met with Christ the King Preschool in Fallbrook and spoke to preschoolers about the author before reading "Happy Birthday to You!" Her granddaughter and the other children joined Greer in wishing Dr. Seuss a happy birthday by snacking on chocolate mint ice cream and blueberries.

Then March 6, Greer read...