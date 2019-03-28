Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Douglas Allen Brown

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/28/2019 at 5:03pm

Douglas Allen Brown, 64, passed away March 21, 2019 after losing his battle with cancer. He was born September 20, 1954 in Akron, Ohio to Carlton and Elinor Brown. His father preceded him in death in 2005.

Douglas left three brothers, David, Patrick, and Darrell (Alyson) Brown. Douglas had three children, George Schue, Damon and Shauna; grandchildren Kyla, Shawn, Darik, Alannea, and Dessea. He had two step-sons, Tyrone Cole and Roger Fannin, and 11 more grandchildren whom he loved all dearly. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Douglas started working at 14 years old and eventually took over his dad's business along with his brother Darrell in the early 2000's. His favorite thing to do was play softball and he played all over North County and more. Any of his ball playing friends, wear your hats and shorts.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 30, at Fallbrook Calvary Chapel, 488 Industrial Way, Fallbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Douglas's memory to Elizabeth Hospice, 500 La Terraza Blvd. Ste. 130, Escondido, CA 92025.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/29/2019 07:20