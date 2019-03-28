Douglas Allen Brown, 64, passed away March 21, 2019 after losing his battle with cancer. He was born September 20, 1954 in Akron, Ohio to Carlton and Elinor Brown. His father preceded him in death in 2005.

Douglas left three brothers, David, Patrick, and Darrell (Alyson) Brown. Douglas had three children, George Schue, Damon and Shauna; grandchildren Kyla, Shawn, Darik, Alannea, and Dessea. He had two step-sons, Tyrone Cole and Roger Fannin, and 11 more grandchildren whom he loved all dearly. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Douglas started working at 14 years old and eventually took over his dad's business along with his brother Darrell in the early 2000's. His favorite thing to do was play softball and he played all over North County and more. Any of his ball playing friends, wear your hats and shorts.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 30, at Fallbrook Calvary Chapel, 488 Industrial Way, Fallbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Douglas's memory to Elizabeth Hospice, 500 La Terraza Blvd. Ste. 130, Escondido, CA 92025.