Fallbrook Democratic Club to hear from San Diego Rapid Response Network

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, April 4, at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St., in Fallbrook. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. This month's speaker will be from the San Diego Rapid Response Network.

The San Diego Rapid Response Network is a coalition of human rights and service organizations, attorneys and community leaders dedicated to aiding immigrants and their families in the San Diego border region. Their motto "No One Stands Alone In Our Community" represents their commitment to respond to the humanitarian issues taking place at the border, including the deportation of asylum seekers who present themselves to apply. The Fallbrook Democratic Club has been voted Club of the Year by the San Diego County Democratic Party. In addition to regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month, the club holds casual coffee meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook. Interested persons are welcome. Visit http://www.fallbrookdemocrats.org for more information.

Submitted by Fallbrook Democratic Club.