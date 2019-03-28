FRHD President to speak on health issues April 9

FALLBROOK – Howard Salmon, president of the Fallbrook Regional Health District, will present information on health issues of concern April 9 at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club luncheon meeting at its clubhouse, 238 W. Mission Road.

Salmon will explain how medical services have been handled in the past through the Fallbrook Hospital District, how current programs are directed through the Fallbrook Regional Health District and how future benefits will come through the Fallbrook Regional Health Wellness Center. Blue Zones, medical transportation and the agreement with the Fallbrook Fire and Protection District area some of the additional topics covered in the talk.

The luncheon cost is $12. Reservations are required. Nonmembers, please RSVP to Barbara Judd at (760) 212-9995 or by email at bebra2@att.net.

The Fallbrook Woman’s Club meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month and hosts a variety of fundraising activities to support community organizations and student scholarships while offering opportunities to learn new skills and make new friends. Guests and prospective members are encouraged to get involved with this group. To learn more about the club, visit http://www.fallbrookwomansclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Woman’s Club.