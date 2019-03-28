Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Rotarians honor elementary Students of the Month

 
Last updated 4/1/2019 at 2:16pm

Doug Clements photo

Taking part in the Students of the Month recognition at the Rotary Club of Fallbrook luncheon are, from left, Frazier Elementary students Tyler Tanner and Maliah Yokum, Rotarian Jim Mendelson and San Onofre student Valentina Ugalde.

FALLBROOK – William H. Frazier Elementary School Principal Arica Rainey presented two Students of the Month to the Rotary Club of Fallbrook at their weekly luncheon.

Tyler Tanner is a sixth-grade student who is an active member of the Sharing Our Acceptance and Respect team. Through participation in this program, Tyler works with special needs students, supporting their learning. Additionally, Tyler works with other students to help them be more successful and to make Frazier a better school.

Maliah Yokum is also a sixth-grade student and enjoys supporting special needs students through...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
