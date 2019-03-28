Speaker to give insider view of presidential election

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California in Fallbrook guest speaker for Friday, April 12, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., is author Mitchell Steven Morrison at the Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, in Fallbrook.

Morrison spent the first part of his career with the FBI. He has an insider’s look into the highly contentious presidential election and Donald Trump’s meteoric rise to power. Morrison will explore not only the many reasons voters responded so well to Trump, but why he believes Trump will win again.

Morrison studied journalism at the University of Southern California and f...